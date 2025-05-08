Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Knicks take a 2-0 lead over the Celtics after coming from 20 down again to win 91-90

Mikal Bridges scored all of his 14 points in the fourth quarter before making his second straight game-clinching steal, and the New York Knicks overcame a 20-point deficit again to beat the Boston Celtics 91-90 on Wednesday night for a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, center, drives to the basket against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, center, drives to the basket against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By KYLE HIGHTOWER – Associated Press
4 minutes ago

Mikal Bridges scored all of his 14 points in the fourth quarter before making his second straight game-clinching steal, and the New York Knicks overcame a 20-point deficit again to beat the Boston Celtics 91-90 on Wednesday night for a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Jalen Brunson scored 17 points for New York and made two free throws with 12.7 seconds left for a 91-90 lead. Jayson Tatum then couldn't get to the rim and Bridges moved in to bat the ball away and recover it.

Josh Hart had 23 points and Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 21 points and 17 rebounds for the Knicks, who will host Game 3 on Saturday.

Jaylen Brown and Derrick White scored 20 points apiece for the Celtics, who were 10 for 40 from 3-point range after going 15 for 60 in Game 1.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, left, grabs a loose ball against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Boston Celtics center Al Horford, lower right, and guard Derrick White battle New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) for the ball during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) takes a shot against the Boston Celtics during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) argues a call with referee Mark Lindsay (29) during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

The Latest

Harvey Weinstein appears in state court in Manhattan for his retrial on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 in New York. (Yuki Iwamura/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Ex-model takes the stand in Harvey Weinstein's retrial. The prior jury never heard about her

24m ago

The more Trump talks about making trade deals, the more confusing the tariff picture gets

29m ago

Venezuela denies that opposition members left country under international rescue operation

30m ago

Featured

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff speaks during a town hall at the Cobb County Civic Center on April 25 in Atlanta. Ossoff said Wednesday he is investigating corporate landlords and out-of-state companies buying up single-family homes in bulk. (Jason Allen for the AJC)

Credit: Jason Allen/AJC

Ossoff launches investigation into corporate takeover of Atlanta housing market

Citing American Dream for Rent, Georgia’s U.S. senator demands answers on bulk purchases of single-family homes.

‘A little bit out of control’: Atlanta council questions mayor’s budget

Dickens administration aims to cut about 150 city jobs this year to help make up projected deficit.

OPINION

Patricia Murphy: Sen. MTG? Like Trump’s return, it could happen

Before we count out Marjorie Taylor Green as someone with statewide potential in Georgia, rewind the tape to November to see who won here: Donald Trump