X

Knicks' Randle misses Game 1 vs Heat with sprained ankle

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
New York Knicks All-Star forward Julius Randle missed Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Miami Heat because of a sprained left ankle

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Knicks All-Star forward Julius Randle missed Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Miami Heat on Sunday because of a sprained left ankle.

Randle was originally hurt late in the regular season, missing the final five games, before returning for the first round against Cleveland. But he was hurt again in the clinching Game 5 and missed the second half.

Randle had done little since the Knicks returned to practice. He went through a workout Sunday morning at Madison Square Garden and coach Tom Thibodeau said he was a game-time decision, but the Knicks ruled him out about 45 minutes before tipoff.

Quentin Grimes is back after missing the last two games with a bruised shoulder, but the Knicks kept Josh Hart in the starting lineup at guard. Obi Toppin started in place of Randle.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Braves rained out again; Monday doubleheader will follow 3h ago

Credit: AJC staff photo

‘Pug’ Mabry, former longtime mayor of Roswell, dies at 95
54m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Confederate heritage group at Stone Mountain faces protesters again
20h ago

Credit: CURTIS BONDS BAKER/NETFLIX

Potential writers strike is already slowing Georgia TV and film production

Credit: CURTIS BONDS BAKER/NETFLIX

Potential writers strike is already slowing Georgia TV and film production

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Higher ed official: Lt. Gov. Burt Jones doesn’t like Black stuff
The Latest

Credit: AP

Biden, Marcos set to meet as tensions grow with China
25m ago
A powerhouse US doctor slain in Sudan, 'killed for nothing'
26m ago
Pérez beats Verstappen to win Azerbaijan Grand Prix
32m ago
Featured

Credit: Chatham County

‘Gator’ Rivers, Savannah commissioner, former Harlem Globetrotter, dies at 74
20h ago
Scented candles. A birthday bash. Here’s how staff spent airport funds
After losing 200 pounds, hiker takes on 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top