Knicks' Randle aggravates ankle injury in Game 5

By TOM WITHERS, Associated Press
Updated 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — New York Knicks All-Star forward Julius Randle aggravated a left ankle injury late in the first half of Game 5 on Wednesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Randle, who missed the final five games of the regular season and has been slowed in the playoffs, went down with 1:17 left in the half and the Knicks leading by double digits. He didn't play in the second half.

After trying to block Caris LeVert’s jumper, Randle landed awkwardly and stayed on the floor for a few minutes while being checked by medical staff. He was helped to his feet but defiantly walked off the floor and headed to the locker room for treatment at halftime.

Randle returned to the bench area in street clothes early in the fourth quarter to see if the Knicks could close out the seven-game series.

Obi Toppin started the second half in place of Randle, who scored 13 points with four rebounds and six assists in 16 minutes before getting hurt.

Toppin had a quick seven points in the first three minutes of the third quarter. He scored 12 points in the period, playing all 12 minutes.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

