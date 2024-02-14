Knicks protesting loss in Houston that ended on foul call refs said was incorrect, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks are filing a protest of their loss in Houston that ended on a foul call officials said was incorrect, a person with knowledge of the details said Tuesday.

The Rockets beat the Knicks 105-103 on Monday after Aaron Holiday made two free throws with 0.3 seconds remaining after he was fouled by Jalen Brunson behind the 3-point arc. Crew chief Ed Malloy said after the game that the contact between the players was marginal and no foul should have been called.

So, the Knicks are filing a protest with the NBA, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there was no announcement. Their plans were first reported by ESPN.