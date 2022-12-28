Knicks' Jalen Brunson sits for Dallas reunion with sore hip

Brunson played a pivotal role in the Mavericks winning a first-round series against Utah last season when Doncic missed the first three games in the six-game series due to a calf strain.

The Mavericks reached the Western Conference finals, losing to Golden State, which won the title.

Brunson blossomed as a starter alongside Doncic in coach Jason Kidd's Dallas debut last season, but was interested in being the lead point guard somewhere else.

Brunson had strong ties to the Knicks. His dad, Rick Brunson, is an assistant coach and former player for New York. His dad's agent, Leon Rose, is president of the Knicks.

New York played in Dallas six days after the NBA docked the club a second-round pick in the 2025 draft for engaging in talks with Brunson before free agency opened June 30.

