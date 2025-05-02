Nation & World News
Knicks advance and face tough test against defending champion Celtics in 2nd round of NBA playoffs

New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) is greeted by the president of the New York Knicks, Leon Rose, following a Game 6 win over the Detroit Pistons in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

By LARRY LAGE – Associated Press
7 hours ago

DETROIT (AP) — The New York Knicks made major moves to bolster their roster, adding Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges, in the hopes of contending for an NBA title.

The Knicks are about to find out if they have what it takes.

New York beat the Detroit Pistons 116-113 in Game 6 of their first-round series, setting up a matchup with the Boston Celtics.

Game 1 is Monday night in Boston, where the second-seeded Celtics will try to keep home-court advantage against the third-seeded Knicks.

“They’re the defending champion so we’re going to have to be at our best,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said.

Even though Detroit challenged the Knicks in the closely contested series, they know the next test will be tougher.

“We’re playing against the defending champs next time so it’s going to be a lot different," said Jalen Brunson, who made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 4.3 seconds left and scored 40 points on Thursday night. "The Celtics have experience. (The Pistons) brought the fight to us and we had to respond and we did.”

The margin of victory in the four straight New York-Detroit games was three or fewer points, marking the second time that has happened in NBA history. Boston and Philadelphia were the only other teams to do it during the 1981 Eastern Conference finals.

After losing in the second round the past two years and aiming to at least make the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2000, New York got aggressive.

Towns was acquired from Minnesota for a first-round pick, three-time All-Star Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, who set the single-season franchise record for 3-pointers last season.

Bridges was taken off Brooklyn's roster for four first-round picks.

While Towns was relatively quiet in Game 6, scoring 10 points and grabbing 15 rebounds, Bridges was one of the best players on the court.

The 28-year-old small forward had 25 points, four rebounds, three assists and a block in the series finale.

“I wouldn’t be in that position without (Bridges) and the way he played,” Brunson said. "Obviously, everyone’s going to say a lot about the last shot, but throughout the game, the ups and downs of it, we all stayed composed, and it was tremendous. I give a lot of credit to my teammates.”

Brunson, though, was and is the team's brightest star.

A week after winning the NBA's clutch player of the year award, Brunson's crossover dribble between his legs created space against pesky defender Ausar Thompson for the winning 3-pointer.

“Once he got some separation, I knew it was curtains,” Bridges said.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns, right, looks to shoot against Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) and center Jalen Duren, center, during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

New York Knicks guard Cameron Payne celebrates after a win over the Detroit Pistons in Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau shouts at an official during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Detroit Pistons, Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates with forward OG Anunoby, center, and guard Josh Hart (3) after scoring the winning basket in a win over the Detroit Pistons in Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

President of the New York Knicks Leon Rose, left, hugs guard Jalen Brunson (11) as they leave the court following a Game 6 win in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Detroit Pistons, Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

