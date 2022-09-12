ajc logo
X

Klopp expects Liverpool fans to respect tribute to the queen

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp smiles during his team's warm up before the group A Champions League soccer match between Napoli and Liverpool at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Combined ShapeCaption
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp smiles during his team's warm up before the group A Champions League soccer match between Napoli and Liverpool at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

National & World News
1 hour ago
Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp says he expects the team’s fans to show “the right respect” if UEFA accepts a request by the club for a minute’s silence to be held before the Champions League match against Ajax at Anfield on Tuesday in honor of Queen Elizabeth II

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said he expects the team’s fans to show “the right respect” if UEFA accepts a request by the club for a minute’s silence to be held before the Champions League match against Ajax at Anfield on Tuesday in honor of Queen Elizabeth II.

Liverpool supporters booed the national anthem — which was formerly “God Save the Queen” — when it was played ahead of the FA Cup final in May and the Community Shield in July because of what is perceived to be a long-held opposition toward the establishment.

There have been periods of silence before sporting fixtures and events around the country since the death of the queen at the age of 96 on Thursday.

Klopp said it would be “the right thing to do” for Liverpool to make the tribute and referred to how his club’s fans conducted themselves during a Premier League match against fierce rival Manchester United in April, which took place a day after the death of one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s new-born twins.

There was a show of support from both teams’ fans for Ronaldo, with Liverpool’s supporters making a brief rendition of their club anthem — “You’ll Never Walk Alone” — amid applause around Anfield.

“I don’t think our people need any advice from me for showing respect,” Klopp said. “There are plenty of examples where people show exactly the right respect.

“One, surprisingly, and I was really proud of that moment, was when we played Man United after a very sad situation in Cristiano Ronaldo’s family. That is what I expect. For me, it is clear it is what we have to do.”

Liverpool fans booed the national anthem in the 1980s and during what some refer to as the "managed decline" of the city during the tenure of the Conservative Party-led government. Deepening those feelings was the failing of the government following the Hillsborough Stadium disaster and many from the left-leaning city continue to feel let down by the state.

Liverpool fans jeered the national anthem and the introduction of Prince William, the queen’s grandson, before the FA Cup final against Chelsea.

Klopp was asked how he felt when he heard about the death of the queen.

“I’m 55 years old and she’s the only queen I ever knew,” the German coach said. “As far as I know — I don’t know her — but the things we have seen of her, she was a really warm, nice, beloved lady. That’s all I need to know.

“Because of my personal experience — and it’s not what I think, it’s what people think who are much closer to her — I respect their grief a lot and that’s why I will show my respect tomorrow night with a minute of silence if it goes through.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp walks on the pitch at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Credit: Jon Super

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp walks on the pitch at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Credit: Jon Super

Combined ShapeCaption
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp walks on the pitch at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Credit: Jon Super

Credit: Jon Super

Editors' Picks
Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris, right, is congratulated by Matt Olson after hitting a three-run home run off Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Diego Castillo during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Credit: Stephen Brashear

Kenley Jansen blows save to lose wild game versus Mariners 13h ago
FILE - Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Anthony Varvaro delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on June 15, 2014, in Atlanta. Varvaro, a former MLB pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the New York City area, was killed in a car accident Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)

Credit: Todd Kirkland

Former Braves pitcher dies in auto accident on way to NYC 9/11 event
15h ago
ajc.com

Context is coming as No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs open SEC play
3h ago
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota slides under Saints linebacker Demario Davis during the fourth quarter Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Marcus Mariota’s red zone fumble, bobbled snap prove costly for Falcons
14h ago
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota slides under Saints linebacker Demario Davis during the fourth quarter Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Marcus Mariota’s red zone fumble, bobbled snap prove costly for Falcons
14h ago
ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton

Saints storm back to defeat Falcons, 27-26
18h ago
The Latest
Local residents inspect heavily damaged buildings after latest Russian rocket attack in downtown Kharkiv, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)

Credit: Andrii Marienko

Ukraine makes more gains, pushes back to border in places
9m ago
California weather helps firefighters but unleashes floods
13m ago
100 years after compact, Colorado River nearing crisis point
16m ago
Featured
Governor Brian Kemp greets UGA juniors Susannah Hicks, left, and Drew Fiscus as Kemp visits the UGA College Republicans at Herty Field before the Georgia football team hosted Samford, Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Athens. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs football is part of election playbook this fall
20h ago
Live updates: Queen's coffin arrives at Edinburgh cathedral
52m ago
How to help the families of Cobb deputies killed in line of duty
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top