Klopp and Guardiola serve up another Premier League classic but Arsenal is the big winner

He likened Liverpool to a “tsunami” as the defending champions had to dig deep to survive long periods of pressure in the second half.

“Oh my God, they come from everywhere,” Guardiola said after a 1-1 draw on Sunday that kept second-place Liverpool one point ahead of City in third.

Arsenal ended the weekend top of the standings on goal difference, but the Londoners' 2-1 win at Brentford on Saturday felt like a sub plot in comparison to the latest and possibly last clash between Klopp and Guardiola.

John Stones gave City a first-half lead and Alexis Mac Allister leveled from the penalty spot after the break.

That only told part of the story of a thrilling encounter, which saw Luis Diaz miss a big chance to fire Liverpool ahead and Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku hit the woodwork for City. In stoppage time, Klopp thought Liverpool should have been awarded a penalty for Doku's chest-high challenge on Mac Allister, only for VAR to dismiss appeals.

Perhaps Klopp is mellowing as he counts down his final days at the club, but he preferred to focus on the performance of his rebuilt and injury-stricken team.

“For us, besides the result, the most important information is we are right there, we go the distance. Let’s see what we get for it, but the boys fought so hard through everything to be there,” he said. “Today I saw the best 53 minutes we had against Manchester City. It was exceptional and important as well that we learned that about ourselves.”

It would be fascinating to see how this team could develop under Klopp, who has so quickly remolded Liverpool following the departure of key players like Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino.

Few expected him to mount a title challenge so soon, let alone compete on four fronts this season, with the League Cup already secured.

A second league title under Klopp is the priority and Liverpool showed it can go head-to-head with a City team that is defending last season's treble of trophies — the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

Guardiola has repeatedly described Klopp’s Liverpool as the biggest challenge of his coaching career and has edged him to the title by a single point on two occasions.

The added factor this year is a third title contender in Arsenal.

“Arsenal last year came back and will stay for a long time because they are a young team with an exceptional manager,” Guardiola said. “Still, there are 10 games to go, 30 points to play for. One point difference. The important thing is still we are there after where we came from in previous seasons, still we are there.”

SON STARS

Once it was Harry Kane who Tottenham fans pinned their hopes to. Now it is Son Heung-min.

The South Korea forward has helped fill the void left by Kane's departure to Bayern Munich in the offseason and on Sunday he inspired Spurs to a 4-0 rout against top four rival Aston Villa with one goal and two assists.

Fifth-place Spurs are two points behind Villa in fourth with a game in hand.

Son provided assists for Brennan Johnson and Timo Werner either side of scoring his 14th goal of the season in all competitions.

James Maddison had opened the scoring in a game that also saw Villa’s John McGinn sent off in the second half.

FOREST BLOW

Nottingham Forest's survival hopes were dealt a blow after Andrew Omobamidele's own-goal consigned the relegation-fighting team to a 1-0 loss at Brighton.

Forest, in 17th, is just three points above the drop zone and 18th-place Luton, which has a game in hand.

Luton drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace on Saturday thanks to Cauley Woodrow’s equalizer in the sixth minute of stoppage time, which could be crucial in the battle to stay up.

BURNLEY HELD

Danny Ings scored in the first minute of stoppage time to deny Burnley a vital win and secure a 2-2 draw at the London Stadium.

Burnley had led 2-0 through David Datro Fofana and an own-goal by Konstantinos Mavropanos.

But thoughts of a first win since Dec. 23 were ended by a second-half fightback from West Ham with Lucas Paqueta scoring just after the break and Ings leveling.

Burnley at least moved off the foot of the table and above Sheffield United on goal difference.

Sheffield United had led 2-0 at Bournemouth on Saturday, but had to settle for a point after Enes Unal’s stoppage time equalizer.

