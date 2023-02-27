Klinsmann hired to coach South Korea's national soccer team

After a successful playing career, Klinsmann coached Germany to the World Cup semifinals in 2006 and then led the United States to the round of 16 in 2014. He also coached German club Bayern Munich, one of his former teams.

Klinsmann's first game with South Korea will be a friendly against Colombia on March 24. World Cup qualifying starts in Asia in October but the coach's first target will be to lead South Korea at the next Asian Cup, scheduled to be held in Qatar in January.

South Korea last won the continental title in 1960.

Klinsmann, whose last coaching job was a 76-day spell in charge of Hertha Berlin that ended in January 2020, will be the eighth foreign coach in South Korea’s history and the second from Germany. Uli Stielike was in charge from 2014-17.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports