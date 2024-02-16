Klay Thompson not in Warriors' starting lineup, comes off bench for first time since rookie season

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Klay Thompson played in a game he didn't start for the first time since he was a Golden State rookie in 2012.

Thompson was not in the Warriors' lineup Thursday night against the Utah Jazz, replaced at shooting guard by rookie Brandin Podziemski. Thompson, Stephen Curry's longtime partner as the starting backcourt, entered the game in the first quarter.

It was the first time Thompson came off the bench since March 11, 2012, during the lockout-delayed first season of his career.