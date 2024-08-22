Nation & World News

Kirk Ferentz, assistant suspended for No. 25 Iowa's opener over recruiting violation, reports say

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and an assistant coach will be suspended for the No. 25 Hawkeyes’ opener against Illinois State on Aug. 31 over a violation while recruiting quarterback Cade McNamara
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
18 minutes ago

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and an assistant coach will be suspended for the No. 25 Hawkeyes' opener against Illinois State on Aug. 31 over a violation while recruiting quarterback Cade McNamara, according to multiple media outlets.

The Athletic, citing an unidentified source, first reported the suspension of Ferentz and wide receivers coach Jon Budmayr. Iowa football spokesman Matt Weitzel told The Associated Press he could not confirm or deny the report.

It was unclear whether the NCAA or Iowa imposed the suspensions.

Ferentz is beginning his 26th season at Iowa, where his 196 wins rank third all-time among Big Ten coaches. The Hawkeyes have won 10 games three of the past five seasons and reached the Big Ten championship game last year.

McNamara started 16 of 21 games for Michigan before he transferred to Iowa before the 2023 season. He started the first five games before a knee injury ended his season. McNamara is battling Northwestern transfer Brendan Sullivan for the starting job this year.

Ferentz is scheduled to meet with reporters Thursday afternoon.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Caleb Downs leads 4 Ohio State players selected to Associated Press preseason All-America...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Will Howard wins No. 2 Ohio State's quarterback competition. Devin Brown is backup again
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech 2024 preview: Most important stretch of schedule1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Hayden Gilbert

Douglas County 42, Cedar Grove 7
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Browns trading kicker Cade York to Commanders for 7th round pick, AP source says9m ago
Trailer for Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ recalled over fabricated critics’ quotes11m ago
At least 8 people drown after migrant boat overturns while crossing a river from Serbia...11m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Hysub Shin and AP file

Here are the celebrities endorsing Donald Trump and Kamala Harris
One of nation’s worst traffic bottlenecks, I-285 at I-20 west of Atlanta, to be rebuilt
Biggest summer COVID wave in two years in Georgia expected soon