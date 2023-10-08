Kiptum sets world marathon record in Chicago in 2:00:35, breaking Kipchoge's mark

Kelvin Kiptum set a world record in the Chicago Marathon

Updated 3 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Kelvin Kiptum set a world record in the Chicago Marathon on Sunday, finishing in 2 hours, 35 seconds to shatter fellow Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge's old mark by 34 seconds.

Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands also took advantage of cool and cloudy weather that's considered ideal for a marathon to win the women's race in 2:13:44 — the second-fastest ever for a woman at the 26.2-mile distance.

Kiptum won the London Marathon in the spring in 2:01:25 and shaved almost a minute off the world record set last year in Berlin by Kipchoge, a two-time Olympic champion and the most successful marathoner ever. Kipchoge also broke the 2-hour mark in 2019 in a specially designed Vienna exhibition that does not qualify for the world record.

Hassan's time is second behind the women's world record of 2:11:53 set last month in Berlin by Tigist Assefa of Ethiopia. Assefa shattered the women's world record by more than two minutes.

More than 47,000 runners took part in Sunday's event.

