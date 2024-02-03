Kingsbury withdraws name from consideration for Raiders offensive coordinator, AP source says

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Former Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury isn’t going to Las Vegas to become the Raiders offensive coordinator after all, a person informed of the decision told The Associated Press on Saturday.

Kingsbury, who spent this past season at USC as an offensive analyst, had agreed to join new coach Antonio Pierce's staff on Thursday, but he couldn't reach a deal with the Raiders, so he told the team he's pursuing other options, the person said, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity because the discussions were to remain private.

Now the Raiders have to decide where to go from here.