X

Kings probe 'racial bias' claims after rapper E-40 ejected

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By JOSH DUBOW, Associated Press
Updated 47 minutes ago
The Sacramento Kings are investigating allegations from a Bay Area hip-hop star that “racial bias” led to him being kicked out of his seat during a playoff game against the Golden State Warriors

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento Kings are investigating allegations from a Bay Area hip-hop star that "racial bias" led to him being kicked out of his seat during a playoff game against the Golden State Warriors.

The rapper E-40 said in a statement that he was heckled throughout the game Saturday night and addressed one heckler "in an assertive but polite manner” before security guards came and ordered him to leave the arena.

"Unfortunately, it was yet another reminder that — despite my success and accolades as a musician and entrepreneur — racial bias remains prevalent," he said in a statement. "Security saw a disagreement between a Black man and a white woman and immediately assumed that I was at fault.”

The Kings said they are investigating the circumstances behind the ejection.

"The Sacramento Kings take these claims seriously and are investigating the facts and circumstances regarding the situation, as we do anytime an accusation like this is made,” the team said in a statement.

A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that E-40, whose real name is Earl Stevens, was standing and blocking the view of fans behind him and was given a warning after several complaints. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because details of the situation weren't released publicly.

The person said E-40 refused to comply and that security officials for the Warriors and Kings escorted him from his seat.

E-40 is a prominent Warriors fan and was even part of the delegation that visited the White House earlier this season.

He is known for his collaborations with other artists, including on songs such as “I Don’t (Expletive) With You” with Big Sean, “Snap Yo Fingers” with Lil Jon and Sean Paul of YoungBloodZ, and “U And Dat” with T-Pain and Kandi Girl.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: Bob Andres

5 observations from Georgia Tech’s spring practice2h ago

Credit: AP Photo/Charlie Reidel

Braves pull ahead of Royals in ninth inning for sweep, sixth straight win
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 things we learned from Georgia’s G-Day game
6h ago

Credit: AP

Skoronski’s short arm length being scrutinized for left tackle
3h ago

Credit: AP

Skoronski’s short arm length being scrutinized for left tackle
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Carson Beck shines among Georgia quarterbacks at G-Day
21h ago
The Latest
Bridal pioneer of Kleinfeld's dies, leaving lasting legacy
5m ago
Hachimura's big 2nd half leads LA past Memphis in Game 1
6m ago
EPL race tightens after latest Arsenal stumble; Man Utd 3rd
9m ago
Featured

Updated: GHSA takes aim at recruiting of middle school athletes
Birds recovered after theft from Buckhead restaurant; 1 arrested
Go Atlanta: Peachtree Road Race, Legos, Freaknik documentary, micro food hall
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top