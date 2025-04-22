Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Kings blow a 4-goal lead before Danault scores the last-minute winner in 6-5 opening win over Oilers

Phillip Danault scored his second goal with 42 seconds to play, and the Los Angeles Kings blew a four-goal lead before rallying for a 6-5 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in the opener of the clubs’ fourth consecutive first-round playoff series
Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty, left, and Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman scuffle in front of the goal during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Monday, April 21, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty, left, and Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman scuffle in front of the goal during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Monday, April 21, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By GREG BEACHAM – Associated Press
Updated 1 minute ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Phillip Danault scored his second goal with 42 seconds to play, and the Los Angeles Kings blew a four-goal lead before rallying for a 6-5 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in the opener of the clubs' fourth consecutive first-round playoff series Monday night.

The Kings led 5-3 in the final minutes before Zach Hyman and Connor McDavid tied it with an extra attacker. Los Angeles improbably responded, with Danault skating up the middle and chunking a fluttering shot home while a leaping Warren Foegele screened goalie Stuart Skinner.

Andrei Kuzmenko had a goal and two assists in his Stanley Cup playoff debut, and Adrian Kempe added another goal and two assists for the second-seeded Kings, who lost those last three series against Edmonton. Los Angeles became the fourth team in Stanley Cup playoffs history to win in regulation despite blowing a four-goal lead.

Quinton Byfield, Phillip Danault and Kevin Fiala also scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 20 saves in his first playoff start since raising the Cup with Colorado in 2022.

Los Angeles has home-ice advantage this spring for the first time in its tetralogy with Edmonton, and the Kings surged to a 4-0 lead late in the second period in the arena where they had the NHL's best home record. That's when the Oilers woke up and made it a memorable night: Leon Draisaitl, Mattias Janmark and Corey Perry scored before Hyman scored with 2:04 left and McDavid scored an exceptional tying goal with 1:28 remaining.

McDavid had a goal and three assists for the Oilers, who reached Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last season. Skinner stopped 24 shots.

Game 2 is Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

Until Edmonton's late rally, Kuzmenko was the star. Los Angeles went 0 for 12 on the power play against Edmonton last spring, but the 29-year-old Russian — who has energized the Kings since arriving last month — scored during a man advantage just 2:49 in.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL

Los Angeles Kings center Alex Turcotte, left, and Edmonton Oilers left wing Viktor Arvidsson vie for the puck during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Monday, April 21, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Kings left wing Kevin Fiala celebrates his goal during the third period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Kings center Phillip Danault celebrates his goal during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Members of the Los Angeles Kings, right, celebrate a goal by left wing Andrei Kuzmenko as Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner stands in goal during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Monday, April 21, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Kings right wing Adrian Kempe, left, scores on Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Monday, April 21, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor, bottom, reacts after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars during the second period in Game 2 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Monday, April 21, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: AP

Blackwell scores 17:46 into OT as Stars beat Avalanche 4-3 to even 1st-round NHL playoffs series 1-1

21m ago

Here they go again: Lightning vs. Panthers in Round 1, for Sunshine State hockey supremacy

Ovechkin scores his 1st playoff overtime goal as the Capitals beat the Canadiens 3-2 in Game 1

2h ago

The Latest

Karen Read with her attorneys David Yannetti, left, and Alan Jackson during jury selection in the murder trial of Read at Norfolk Superior Court, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Dedham, Mass. Read is accused of striking her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, with her SUV and leaving him to die in a snowstorm in 2022. (Nancy Lane/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

Jury is picked for Karen Read's retrial over death of police boyfriend, opening statements next week

14m ago

Blackwell scores 17:46 into OT as Stars beat Avalanche 4-3 to even 1st-round NHL playoffs series 1-1

21m ago

Kawhi Leonard's 39 points lead Clippers to a 105-102 win over Nuggets to even series 1-1

27m ago

Featured

The North Point Mall sign is shown, Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Alpharetta. The North Point Mall continues to struggle, with redevelopment in limbo. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

North Point was once one of Georgia’s great malls. Alpharetta eyes its next chapter

Alpharetta is trying to chart a future for the area around the troubled North Point Mall.

Jason Esteves launches bid for Georgia governor with pledge to fight Trump ‘chaos’

Democrat Sen. Jason Esteves is entering Georgia's governor race with a message that Trump’s "chaos" is hurting Georgians’ health and wallets — and GOP leaders are silent.

Do you park at the Atlanta airport? It could soon cost you $30 a day

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport says the increases come as it's in the middle of a program to modernize its parking facilities.