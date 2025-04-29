Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Kings are finalizing a deal to keep Doug Christie as coach, AP source says

The Sacramento Kings are closing in on a deal with Doug Christie to keep him as coach following an interim stint that ended with a loss in the Play-In Tournament
Sacramento Kings interim head coach Doug Christie reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Scott Marshall)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sacramento Kings interim head coach Doug Christie reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Scott Marshall)
By JOSH DUBOW – Associated Press
2 minutes ago

The Sacramento Kings are closing in on a deal with Doug Christie to keep him as coach following an interim stint that ended with a loss in the Play-In Tournament.

A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the Kings are finalizing a multiyear contract with Christie. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't made an announcement.

ESPN first reported the decision.

Christie took over the Kings after Mike Brown was fired in late December and posted a 27-24 record in his interim stint. Sacramento made it into the Play-In Tournament as the ninth seed but lost its home game to Dallas.

General manager Monte McNair and the team "mutually parted ways" immediately following that game and Scott Perry was hired as his replacement.

Perry said he wanted to come to a quick resolution on the coaching decision, and he did that by keeping Christie in the role. The two will now try to get the Kings back to the postseason after losing in the Play-In Tournament the past two seasons.

The Kings have made the playoffs just once in the past 19 seasons, losing in the first round to Golden State in 2023 in Brown's first season as coach.

Sacramento has the fifth-worst record in the NBA since Vivek Ranadive took over as owner in 2013. The team has had five lead executives and nine head coaches — including interims — in that span.

The Kings hope the new team of Perry and Christie brings needed stability to the franchise. The team has a core in place led by Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Keegan Murray and Malik Monk.

The team likely won’t have a first-round draft pick; the Kings have a 3.8% chance of moving into the top four in the lottery. Otherwise the pick will go Atlanta as part of a previous deal made for Kevin Huerter.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Sacramento Kings interim head coach Doug Christie, left, talks with referee Brian Forte (45) during the second half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Sacramento Kings interim head coach Doug Christie watches during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Los Angeles Kings left wing Andrei Kuzmenko (96) celebrates his goal with teammates during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Edmonton Oilers, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Adrian Kempe leads the LA Kings' offensive spree in a 6-2 win over Oilers for a 2-0 series lead

A look at the Hawks roster: Who stays and who doesn’t?

Though the Atlanta Hawks finished the regular season with 40 wins, they experienced major slides because of their lack of depth and size in the frontcourt.

Thunder get time to rest after sweeping Grizzlies to become first team to reach 2nd round

The Latest

San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) dunks against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Credit: AP

The rookie of the year finalists: Stephon Castle, Zaccharie Risacher and Jaylen Wells

2m ago

Iga Swiatek reaches Madrid Open quarterfinals after 'relaxed' day during blackout

5m ago

Senate confirms former Sen. David Perdue as Trump's US ambassador to China amid tariff showdown

8m ago

Featured

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum, accompanied by Atlanta Fire Chief Roderick Smith, provided an update to the press during a media tour at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. They discussed the new Simulation Center, which will enable officers to train for various crime scenarios, including domestic disputes, commercial robberies, and kidnappings. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC

After protests, lawsuits, and millions spent, Atlanta training center opens today

The state-of-the-art center became a flashpoint for activists, who formed a movement called “Stop Cop City.” One protester was shot by police and dozens more face charges.

A beloved Southern condiment is sandwiched between regions

Ownership of Duke’s Real Mayonnaise hasn’t been so stable lately. The most recent sale was in February to Northern-based private equity firm Advent International.

Antisemitic party invite raises uproar at Savannah college

Jewish students at the Savannah College of Art and Design were shocked when they saw what appeared to be an antisemitic party invitation on social media.