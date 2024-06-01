Kings agree to a contract extension with coach Mike Brown, AP source says

The Sacramento Kings have agreed to a extension with coach Mike Brown to keep him under contract through the 2026-27 season, a person familiar with the deal said.

The Kings and the 2022-23 NBA Coach of the Year reached agreement on the extension Friday night, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract hadn't been announced by the team.

ESPN first reported the deal and said Brown will get a $4 million raise to $8.5 million for next season and then $8.5 million a year for two additional seasons added on to his previous deal.