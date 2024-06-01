Nation & World News

Kings agree to a contract extension with coach Mike Brown, AP source says

A person familiar with the deal says the Sacramento Kings have agreed to a extension with coach Mike Brown to keep him under contract through the 2026-27 season
FILE - Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown gestures during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Feb. 5, 2024, in Cleveland. The Kings have agreed to a extension with Brown to keep him under contract through the 2026-27 season, a person familiar with the deal said Friday, May 31. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

FILE - Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown gestures during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Feb. 5, 2024, in Cleveland. The Kings have agreed to a extension with Brown to keep him under contract through the 2026-27 season, a person familiar with the deal said Friday, May 31. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
By JOSH DUBOW – Associated Press
Updated 37 minutes ago

The Sacramento Kings have agreed to a extension with coach Mike Brown to keep him under contract through the 2026-27 season, a person familiar with the deal said.

The Kings and the 2022-23 NBA Coach of the Year reached agreement on the extension Friday night, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract hadn't been announced by the team.

ESPN first reported the deal and said Brown will get a $4 million raise to $8.5 million for next season and then $8.5 million a year for two additional seasons added on to his previous deal.

Brown has a 94-70 record in two seasons with Sacramento. He led the Kings to their first playoff berth since 2006 in his first year in charge and then fell just short of a return to the playoffs this last season, when Sacramento lost a play-in game for the eighth seed to New Orleans after going 46-36 in the regular season.

Brown has been a key part of a turnaround in Sacramento, helping the team snap the longest playoff drought in NBA history and winning his second career coach of the year award.

Brown and Rick Adelman are the only Kings coaches to lead the team to a winning record in any season since the franchise moved to Sacramento in 1985.

Brown has a 441-286 career record with Cleveland, the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

