Hawks land top overall pick in NBA Draft Lottery
'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' reigns at box office with $56.5 million opening

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” has reigned over the weekend box office
By ANDREW DALTON – Associated Press
34 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" reigned over the weekend box office with a $56.5 million North American opening, according to studio estimates Sunday, giving a needed surge to an uncertain season in theaters.

The film from 20th Century Studios and Disney that built on the rebooted "Apes" trilogy of the 2010s had the third highest opening of the year, after the $81.5 million debut of "Dune: Part Two" in early March and the $58.3 million domestic opening of "Kung Fu Panda 4" a week later.

The strong performance for “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” comes a week after a tepid start for Ryan Gosling's “The Fall Guy” signaled that the summer of 2024 is likely to see a major drop-off after the “Barbenheimer” magic of 2023.

“Planet of the Apes” easily made more than the rest of the top 10 combined.

"The Fall Guy" fell to No. 2 with a $13.7 million weekend and a two-week total of $49.7 million for Universal Pictures.

Zendaya's "Challengers" was third with $4.7 million and has earned $38 million in three weeks for Amazon MGM studios.

The opening for “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” directed by Wes Ball, was the second best in the series, after the $72 million opening weekend of 2014’s “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.”

It's the 10th movie in the “Planet of the Apes” franchise that began in 1968.

"Kingdom" came with strong reviews and positive buzz (80% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and a "B" CinemaScore). Mark Kennedy of The Associated Press called it "thrilling" and "visually stunning."

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” $56.5 million.

2. "The Fall Guy,” $13.7 million.

3. “Challengers,” $4.7 million.

4. “Tarot,” $3.45 million.

5. “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” $2.5 million.

6. “Unsung Hero,” $ 2.25 million.

7. “Kung Fu Panda 4,” $2 million.

8. “Civil War,” $1.8 million.

9. “Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace,” $1.5 million.

10. “Abigail,” $1.1 million.

This image released by 20th Century Studios shows Noa, played by Owen Teague, in a scene from "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes." (20th Century Studios via AP)

This image released by 20th Century Studios shows Freya Allan in a scene from "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes." (20th Century Studios via AP)

This image released by 20th Century Studios shows Noa, played by Owen Teague, in a scene from "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes." (20th Century Studios via AP)

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Emily Blunt, right, and Ryan Gosling in a scene from "The Fall Guy." (Universal Pictures via AP)

