King James scores 40, but his Lakers coronation has to wait

The Lakers took their final timeout after Jimmy Butler's free throws gave the Heat a 107-106 lead with 16 seconds to play. Miami forced James to give up the ball and Danny Green was short on a 3-pointer.

“We got a hell of a look to win the game, to win the series,” James said. “Didn’t go down.”

Markieff Morris got the rebound and tried to throw the ball inside to Anthony Davis but misfired it out of bounds while James stood helplessly near the right sideline.

If he got the ball back, perhaps he would have scored. A few minutes later, he might've had the Larry O'Brien Trophy and then an NBA Finals MVP trophy in his hands, just as he did in 2012, 2013 and 2016.

James had never missed a chance to close out an NBA Finals series after getting to three wins. He was determined to finish this one off and send everyone home after three months in the bubble. He made six 3-pointers — some so deep they looked closer to midcourt than the basket — and kept bringing the Lakers back every time they fell far behind.

Los Angeles was down 11 90 seconds into the fourth quarter when James made one of those 3-pointers to ignite a 17-3 surge that provided a 99-96 lead. But Butler kept making big plays from the Heat and he pulled out the winning finish that James sought.

James had a final heave after Tyler Herro's free throws with 1.6 seconds left, but it was from near midcourt and wasn't close.

The Lakers then walked off the floor losers for the first time in their Black Mamba jerseys, co-designed and now worn in honor of Kobe Bryant. They will have to wait until Sunday to get another chance at their first title in a decade.

It's no sure thing now. Anthony Davis was hobbling at times with a foot injury. The bench that had been so good couldn't provide the boost James needed and the Lakers were helpless to stop Butler for the second time in the last three games.

There's been only one 3-1 lead overcome in the NBA Finals, and James was the catalyst that time with Cleveland in 2016.

Now he has two more chances to prevent it, starting Sunday.

“We've just got to be better in Game 6 and close the series,” James said.

