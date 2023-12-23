King, Haynes help Georgia Tech overcome 14-point deficit to beat UCF 30-17 in Gasparilla Bowl

UCF's John Rhys Plumlee completed 16 of 29 passes for 198 and two touchdowns. Timmy McClain replaced Plumlee, who was playing in his last collegiate game, with 4 minutes to play.

RJ Harvey picked up 120 yards on 15 carries as the Knights finished their first season in the Big 12 at 6-7.

Aidan Birr’s 29-yard field goal gave Georgia Tech its first lead, at 20-17, on the second-half’s first drive. Dontae Smith scored from the 1 on fourth down to make it 27-17 with 13:37 left in the fourth.

King’s five-yard TD run and 41-yard scoring toss to Malik Rutherford during the final 4 1/2 minutes of the first half tied it at 17.

UCF took a 7-0 lead just 1:23 into the game when Plumlee connected on a 23-yard touchdown pass to Jarrad Baker. He had a 17-yard TD strike to Kobe Hudson that made it 14-0 midway through the first quarter.

Baker had nine receptions for 173 yards.

TAKEAWAYS

Georgia Tech: King, a red-shirt sophomore, and LSU Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels were the only players with at least 2,700 yards passing, 600 yards rushing, 25 touchdown passes and five TD runs this season.

UCF: Has to replace Plumlee but got good news with Harvey deciding to return for his fifth season next year. This was Harvey's seventh 100-yard game of the season.

FLIPPING

Referee Cravonne Barrett mistakenly called the coin toss tails before correcting himself,

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 football throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP