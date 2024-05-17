King Charles III to travel to France for UK ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III plans to travel to France next month for British ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, while skipping the larger international event a few miles away as he continues to be treated for cancer.

Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to attend a ceremony at the British Normandy Memorial at Ver-sur-Mer on June 6, Buckingham Palace said Friday. The Prince of Wales will stand in for the king at the international ceremony at Omaha Beach near Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, joining heads of state and veterans from around the world in marking the anniversary.

William will also attend the Canadian event at the Juno Beach Centre in Courseulles-sur-Mer. The Princess of Wales, who is also being treated for cancer, is not expected to attend.