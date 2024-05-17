Nation & World News

King Charles III to travel to France for UK ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day

King Charles III plans to travel to France next month for British ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, while skipping the larger international event a few miles away as he continues to be treated for cancer
FILE - Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla leave The London Clinic in central London, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. King Charles III plans to travel to France next month for British ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, while skipping the larger international event a few miles away as he continues to be treated for cancer. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla leave The London Clinic in central London, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. King Charles III plans to travel to France next month for British ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, while skipping the larger international event a few miles away as he continues to be treated for cancer. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)
By DANICA KIRKA – Associated Press
19 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III plans to travel to France next month for British ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, while skipping the larger international event a few miles away as he continues to be treated for cancer.

Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to attend a ceremony at the British Normandy Memorial at Ver-sur-Mer on June 6, Buckingham Palace said Friday. The Prince of Wales will stand in for the king at the international ceremony at Omaha Beach near Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, joining heads of state and veterans from around the world in marking the anniversary.

William will also attend the Canadian event at the Juno Beach Centre in Courseulles-sur-Mer. The Princess of Wales, who is also being treated for cancer, is not expected to attend.

Charles has begun a carefully managed return to public facing duties after being sidelined for three months following his cancer diagnosis.

The king signaled his comeback when he visited a cancer treatment center in London on May 1. It was his first formal public engagement since Feb. 6, when Buckingham Palace announced that Charles would take a break from public duties to focus on his treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer.

While doctors are "very encouraged" by the king's progress, he continues to undergo treatment and his schedule will be adjusted as needed to protect his recovery, the palace has said.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

Biden to meet with Black voters in Atlanta ahead of Morehouse speech

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Early voting ends today for Georgia primary election

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft grabs another 160 acres south of Atlanta for data centers

Credit: AP

Funeral today for Roger Fortson, airman shot by Florida deputy

Credit: AP

Funeral today for Roger Fortson, airman shot by Florida deputy

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Will Black men in Georgia vote for Biden or stay home?
The Latest
Hundreds pack funeral for Roger Fortson, the Black airman killed in his home by a Florida...
11m ago
Judge considers dismissing indictment against Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting of...
12m ago
Juventus fires coach Massimiliano Allegri for his outburst toward the refs in the Italian...
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

After Brown decision, these students and teachers changed Georgia’s schools
Airman Roger Fortson’s family prepares for his funeral in Atlanta
Last day of early voting! Here's our Georgia Decides Voter Guide