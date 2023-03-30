X

King Charles III to speak to German parliament, meet Scholz

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
Britain’s King Charles III is preparing to become the first monarch to speak before Germany’s parliament, the Bundestag

BERLIN (AP) — Britain's King Charles III met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and is preparing to become the first monarch to speak before Germany's parliament, the Bundestag, on Thursday as part of a high-profile visit aimed at bolstering ties between the two European powers.

Charles, 74, is on his first foreign trip since becoming king. He and Camilla, the queen consort, arrived in Berlin on Wednesday. Crowds of wellwishers and Germany's head of state, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, greeted the couple at the capital's iconic Brandenburg Gate. They later attended a banquet in their honor at the presidential palace.

Pomp and royal glamour aside, the three-day visit has a decidedly political purpose. The British government is trying to mend frayed ties with its continental partners following the painful process that preceded and followed the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union.

The fallout from Brexit has been considerable: Britain's departure from the EU's common market has resulted in trade barriers and labor shortages, and locked the country out of key European science programs. By devoting special attention to the EU's two biggest powers — France and Germany — Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hopes to normalize relations with the 27-nation bloc.

Charles originally planned to stop in France first, but anti-government protests there delayed that part of his trip. That put the focus on Germany, where the British royal family has long enjoyed curiosity and admiration.

Not all were enamored by the visit, however. Jan Korte, a lawmaker with the opposition Left party, said it wasn't in keeping with Germany's democratic tradition to have Charles address the country's highest political body, the Bundestag.

“A king isn't elected,” Korte told public broadcaster ZDF. “He can obviously speak everywhere and is very welcome, including by me, but I think that particularly in the Bundestag, which is about representing the people, it's not really appropriate to have a monarch speak.”

After his speech, Charles and Camilla are scheduled to meet with refugees and British and German military personnel before visiting an organic farm outside of Berlin. They plan to be in Hamburg on Friday.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Georgia voucher bill came close to passing but lacked enough GOP votes5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

AirTag locates stolen bag at Atlanta airport, suspect arrested
18h ago

Credit: David Wickert

Georgia lawmakers approve compromise on higher truck weights
5h ago

Credit: Henry County Sheriff's Office

Henry County man sentenced to life for killing pregnant teen, her boyfriend
11h ago

Credit: Henry County Sheriff's Office

Henry County man sentenced to life for killing pregnant teen, her boyfriend
11h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Kennesaw State’s Abdur-Rahim leaving for South Florida job
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

China e-commerce giant Alibaba outlines future strategy
5m ago
Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on spying charge
6m ago
Casualties reported after Army helicopters crash in Kentucky
6m ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Georgia State Legislature
New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
19h ago
Paddle Georgia 2023 offers relaxing trip through state history
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top