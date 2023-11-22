King Charles III honors K-pop girl group Blackpink during South Korean president's state visit

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III honored the K-pop band Blackpink on Wednesday, saluting their work in raising awareness among young people about the threat of climate change.

On the second day of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's three-day state visit to London, Charles made Blackpink members Jennie Kim, Jisoo Kim and Lalisa Manoban honorary Members of the Order of the British Empire.

Bandmate Roseanne (Rosé) Park also received an MBE, though hers came without the “honorary” qualifier because she has dual citizenship in New Zealand, one of the 14 countries where the U.K. monarch is head of state.