King Charles III draws attention by wearing a Greek flag tie after London-Athens diplomatic spat

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the king’s neckwear, which was complemented by a matching blue-and-white pocket handkerchief. But officials pointed out that Charles has worn the tie before, as recently as last week.

That was before Sunak surprised and annoyed the Athens government by canceling a planned Tuesday meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis hours before it was due to start. Sunak accused the Greek leader of seeking to "grandstand" and breaking a promise not to publicly campaign for the return of the ancient sculptures, which were taken from the Parthenon in Athens two centuries ago and now reside in the British Museum.

The Greek government denies Mitsotakis agreed not to lobby for the return of the marbles during the visit.

The British Museum is banned by law from giving the sculptures back to Greece, but its leaders have held talks with Greek officials about a compromise, such as a long-term loan.

The chair of the museum's Board of Trustees, George Osborne, accused Sunak of throwing a “hissy fit” over the antiquities and said those negotiations would continue.

Sunak brushed off the remark and said the marbles could not be loaned unless Greece acknowledged Britain’s “lawful ownership," something the government in Athens is reluctant to do.

Credit: AP Credit: AP