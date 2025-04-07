Nation & World News
King Charles III arrives in Rome on state visit, first overseas trip since brief hospitalization

King Charles III has arrived in Rome for a state visit to Italy, his first overseas trip since being briefly hospitalized for side effects of cancer treatment
King Charles III, right, and Queen Camilla arrive at Rome's International Airport G.B. Pastine in Ciampino for a four-day official visit, Monday, April 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

1 hour ago

ROME (AP) — King Charles III arrived in Rome on Monday for a state visit to Italy on his first overseas trip since being briefly hospitalized for side effects of cancer treatment.

Charles is traveling with Queen Camilla on the three-day visit, which includes the first address to the Italian Parliament of a British monarch, visits with the Italian president and premier and a side trip to Ravenna to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Adriatic city’s liberation by Allied forces.

A planned meeting with Pope Francis was postponed by mutual agreement due to the pope's bout with double pneumonia. The 88-year-old pontiff returned to the Vatican two weeks ago, and made a surprise appearance to the faithful in St. Peter's Square on Sunday.

Charles, 76, was briefly hospitalized March 27 due to “temporary side effects” from treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer diagnosed more than a year ago. The king appeared the next day, waving to well-wishers in central London, and has since resumed scheduled engagements.

In Rome, Charles will highlight the close links between Britain and Italy, two NATO allies, at a time when European nations are working to bolster support for Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression. The visit will include a joint flyover of Rome's historic center by the Italian Air Force aerobatic team, Frecce Tricolori, or Tricolor Arrows, and their Royal Air Force counterparts, the Red Arrows.

The king and queen will attend a reception in Ravenna, in the Emilia-Romagna region of northern Italy, to mark the 80th anniversary of the region’s liberation from the Nazis by Allied forces on April 10, 1945. The royals will also celebrate the cuisine of the Emilia-Romagna region and meet with local farmers whose fields were devastated by floods that recently hit the area.

