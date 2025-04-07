King Charles III arrives in Rome on state visit, first overseas trip since brief hospitalization

ROME (AP) — King Charles III arrived in Rome on Monday for a state visit to Italy on his first overseas trip since being briefly hospitalized for side effects of cancer treatment.

Charles is traveling with Queen Camilla on the three-day visit, which includes the first address to the Italian Parliament of a British monarch, visits with the Italian president and premier and a side trip to Ravenna to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Adriatic city’s liberation by Allied forces.

A planned meeting with Pope Francis was postponed by mutual agreement due to the pope's bout with double pneumonia. The 88-year-old pontiff returned to the Vatican two weeks ago, and made a surprise appearance to the faithful in St. Peter's Square on Sunday.