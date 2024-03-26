BreakingNews
Baltimore Key Bridge collapses after cargo ship collision; search and rescue effort underway
Nation & World News

King Charles III and Queen Camilla to attend Easter Sunday service in Windsor

Buckingham Palace officials say King Charles III and Queen Camilla will attend an Easter service at the chapel at Windsor Castle on Sunday
FILE - Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla leave The London Clinic in central London, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. King Charles III was in hospital to receive treatment for an enlarged prostate. Buckingham Palace officials say King Charles III and Queen Camilla will attend an Easter service at the chapel at Windsor Castle on Sunday, March 30, 2024. The appearance will be the first major event for Charles, 75, since he was diagnosed with cancer in February. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla leave The London Clinic in central London, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. King Charles III was in hospital to receive treatment for an enlarged prostate. Buckingham Palace officials say King Charles III and Queen Camilla will attend an Easter service at the chapel at Windsor Castle on Sunday, March 30, 2024. The appearance will be the first major event for Charles, 75, since he was diagnosed with cancer in February. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)
41 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III and Queen Camilla will attend an Easter service at the chapel at Windsor Castle on Sunday, Buckingham Palace officials said.

The appearance will be the first major event for Charles, 75, since he was diagnosed with cancer in February.

Officials said Tuesday Charles and Camilla will be accompanied by other members of the royal family at the Easter Sunday service at St. George's Chapel.

The king is undergoing regular treatments and has suspended almost all his public engagements since his cancer diagnosis. Officials didn't disclose what form of cancer Charles has but said it's not related to his recent treatment for a benign prostate condition.

Officials have said the monarch is continuing with state business, including his regular weekly meetings with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and won't be handing over his constitutional role as head of state.

It is not immediately known which other members of the royal family will attend Sunday's service, but Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, who announced last week that she is also undergoing cancer treatment, are not expected to attend.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Baltimore Key Bridge collapse: Several people believed to be in water27m ago

Credit: AP

PHOTOS: Francis Scott Key Bridge collapses in Maryland after ship collision
38m ago

Credit: Nell Carroll for the AJC

ANALYSIS: Kemp speaks softly during legislative session — until he doesn’t

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Here’s what’s left for lawmakers in final sprint to Sine Die
2h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Here’s what’s left for lawmakers in final sprint to Sine Die
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

AM ATL
New MARTA stations en route
The Latest

Credit: AP

Trump's social media company will start trading on Nasdaq with a market value of almost...
4m ago
A year after deadly Nashville shooting, Christian school relies on faith — and adopted...
13m ago
Cargo ship hits Baltimore's Key Bridge, bringing it down. Rescuers are looking for people...
27m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town
Musician creates GoFundMe page for ‘Banjo Boy’ from ‘Deliverance’ movie
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta