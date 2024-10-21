King Charles and Queen Camilla lay wreaths at Australian War Memorial then greet well-wishers

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — King Charles III and Queen Camilla laid wreaths at the Australian War Memorial in the national capital Canberra on Monday then shook hands with well-wishers on the second full day of their visit.

Charles, 75, is being treated for cancer, which has led to a scaled-down itinerary. It is Charles' 17th trip to Australia and the first since he became king in 2022. It is the first visit to Australia by a reigning British monarch since his late mother Queen Elizabeth II traveled to the distant nation in 2011.

Charles and Camilla rested the day after their arrival before they made their first public appearance of the trip at a church service in Sydney on Sunday. They then flew to Canberra where they visited the Tomb of the Unknown Australian Soldier then a reception at Parliament House hosted by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.