King Charles and Camilla to make up postponed state visit to France in September

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit France in September, after their planned state visit in March was postponed amid widespread demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron’s retirement age reforms

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 18 minutes ago
X

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit France in September, Buckingham Palace said Thursday, after their planned state visit in March was postponed amid widespread demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron's retirement age reforms.

The couple had planned to tour Paris and Bordeaux in March as part of their debut on the world stage as monarch and queen consort. But the trip was shelved after violent nationwide protests rocked France, and Germany, which was originally intended to be the second leg of the journey, became the royals' first destination instead.

Palace officials say a state visit to France will now take place from Sept. 20 to 22.

“The visit will celebrate the shared history, culture and values of the United Kingdom and France,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Macron said he had asked for the March state visit to be delayed out of “common sense and friendship" because of the risks of violent protests.

While Charles and Camilla still made it to Germany, decoupling the two visits diluted one of the original goals of the trip — highlighting the British government's efforts to improve relations with the European Union after six years of squabbling over Brexit.

The program for the September state visit is expected to remain broadly similar to events planned for the original trip, with Macron expected to host a state banquet in honor of his guests.

Charles, 74, ascended the throne after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September. He was crowned king in a lavish ceremony in May.

Editors' Picks

BREAKING
Trump replaces top Atlanta attorney on day of Fulton surrender1h ago

Credit: John Spink

Donald Trump expected to surrender in Fulton County today
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

LIVE UPDATES
News from inside and outside Fulton jail today
23h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Why Kemp went to Milwaukee to call Trump a ‘loser’
3h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Why Kemp went to Milwaukee to call Trump a ‘loser’
3h ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Back so soon? The unpredictable return of COVID-19
5h ago
The Latest
Shein and Forever 21 team up in hopes of expanding reach of both fast-fashion retailers
9m ago
Fewer Americans apply for jobless benefits as labor market keeps humming along
14m ago
Support grows for sustainable development, a 'bioeconomy,' in the Amazon
26m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Legislation would control how private schools in Georgia address gender
14h ago
Popular schedule-sharing app for teens raises safety, privacy concerns
RECIPE: Cool off with Quick and Easy Mexican Style Shrimp Ceviche
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top