Kimmel says he'd accept an apology from Aaron Rodgers but doesn't expect one

NEW YORK (AP) — Jimmy Kimmel said he'd accept an apology from New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers for inappropriate comments associating the comic with Jeffrey Epstein, but doesn't expect one.

“A decent person would apologize,” Kimmel said Monday during his first appearance on his late-night ABC show since Rodgers' comments. “But he probably won't.”

During a weekly appearance on ESPN's “The Pat McAfee Show” last week, Rodgers suggested that Kimmel's name might appear on a list of associates of Epstein, a millionaire accused of sex trafficking before he died by suicide.