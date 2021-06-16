Kim warns of 'tense' food situation, longer COVID lockdown

During the plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Committee that opened Tuesday, Kim urged officials to find ways to boost agricultural production, saying the country’s food situation "is now getting tense.”

KCNA said Kim also “set forth the tasks for the state to maintain perfect anti-epidemic state” — indicating North Korea would extend its pandemic lockdown despite the stress on its economy.

Experts widely doubt North Korea's claim that it has not had a single COVID-19 case, given its poor health infrastructure and a porous border with China, its major ally and economic lifeline.

Kim had called for the party meeting to review national efforts to rebuild the economy for the first half of the year. While addressing the “unfavorable” conditions and challenges on Tuesday, Kim also expressed appreciation over what he described as improvements, claiming that the country’s industrial output so far has increased by 25% from last year, KCNA said.

The report said the Central Committee meeting will continue but did not specify until when.

North Korea held its first ruling party congress in five years in January where it laid out development plans for the next five years. At that meeting Kim urged his people to be resilient in the struggle for economic self-reliance, called for reasserting greater state control over the economy, boosting agricultural production and prioritizing the development of chemicals and metal industries.

Experts say those sectors are crucial to revitalize North Korean industrial production undercut by sanctions and halted imports of factory materials amid the pandemic.