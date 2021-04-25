Kim Mulkey leaves Baylor, takes over as LSU coach

Mulkey replaces Nikki Fargas, who stepped down earlier this week.

In 21 years as the head coach at Baylor, Mulkey led the Lady Bears to four Final Fours, winning three national titles. Her teams reached the Elite Eight six times and the Sweet 16 on five other occasions.

A member of the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class, Mulkey, who will be introduced at LSU in a press conference Monday, built Baylor into a national power, as they became just the third program in NCAA history to have at least three national titles, joining UConn and Tennessee.

Before coming to Baylor, Mulkey spent 19 years as a player or coach at Louisiana Tech. She helped the Lady Techsters win the first NCAA championship in 1982.

Mulkey's son, Kramer Robertson, played baseball at LSU.

Baylor will begin a search for a new coach.

“We are grateful for the more than two decades Kim Mulkey poured into building Baylor women’s basketball to one of the nation’s premier programs," Bears athletic director Mack Rhoades said. “Coach Mulkey’s sustained success is one of the most remarkable runs in college basketball history, and her accomplishments are worthy of the Naismith Hall of Fame induction she’ll experience later this year.”

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball