Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Kim Kardashian will testify in a trial over a 2016 robbery that targeted her in Paris

Kim Kardashian's lawyer says the reality TV star will testify in person at an upcoming French trial over a 2016 heist in Paris
FILE - Kim Kardashian arrives to the Serena Williams fashion show during Fashion Week in New York, Sept. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Kim Kardashian arrives to the Serena Williams fashion show during Fashion Week in New York, Sept. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
39 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — Kim Kardashian will testify in person at an upcoming trial over a 2016 heist in Paris in which armed robbers allegedly tied her up and locked her in a bathroom while they stole millions of dollars' worth of jewelry, her lawyer said Tuesday.

Ten suspects accused of armed robbery, kidnapping or other criminal charges are going on trial in Paris from April 28 through May 23. The October 2016 robbery took place in a Paris apartment where Kardashian was staying for Paris Fashion Week.

“We can confirm that Ms. Kardashian will be testifying in person at the upcoming French criminal trial involving the 2016 incident in which she was bound and robbed at gunpoint by a number of masked assailants," lawyer Michael Rhodes said in a statement provided to the AP.

The reality TV star and entrepreneur has ″tremendous appreciation and admiration for the French judicial system″ and ″wishes for the trial to proceed in an orderly fashion in accordance with French law and with respect for all parties to the case," the lawyer said.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Suspended District Judge Sonya McKnight leaves the Susquehanna Twp. Police department Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (Sean Simmers/The Patriot-News via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Pennsylvania judge is convicted of shooting and wounding her ex-boyfriend as he slept

A Los Angeles woman arrested in Russia has been freed in a prisoner swap. Here's what we know

Prosecutor says Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ lawyers are looking for reasons to delay his May trial

The Latest

FILE - A woman walks by a giant screen with a logo at an event at the Paris Google Lab on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit in Paris, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

Credit: AP

Japan's anti-monopoly watchdog accuses Google of violations in smartphones

9m ago

The great Easter basket question — to Peep or not Peep

11m ago

Another US aircraft carrier in Mideast waters ahead of second round of Iran-US nuclear talks

14m ago

Featured

Protestors demonstrate against the war in Gaza and the detention of Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil at Emory University in Atlanta on March 20, 2025. The 30-year-old legal U.S. resident was detained by federal immigration agents in March. An Atlanta-based law firm has filed a lawsuit against the federal government arguing it illegally terminated the immigration records of five international students and two alumni from Georgia colleges, including one from Emory University. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia college students file lawsuit to block possible visa terminations

Local students, others across the country fear arrest if legal status is not reinstated

MAKING CONNECTIONS

The world’s busiest airport: A 100-year journey

The story of Hartsfield-Jackson, the city’s most famous landmark, is emblematic of Atlanta's signature boosterism: aiming high without letting the odds get in the way.

Democratic leader in Georgia House takes helm of party dispirited by election losses

Georgia's House Minority Leader Carolyn Hugley has inspired trust in her colleagues through her calm, focused demeanor.