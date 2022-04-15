Hjo Joo Kim shoots second 67, takes 3-stroke lead in Hawaii

Sarah Kemp of Australia was second after a 69. She chipped in for birdie on the par-4 14th.

“Really solid. Lots of fairways, greens,” Kemp said. “I had a chip-in. Rolled it really well. It was just steady. I hit one fairway bunker short, but just overall really steady.”

Ariya Jutanugarn birdied two of her first five holes in a 68. She was four stroke back at 6 under with Haeji Kang (70_. A Lim Kim followed an opening 72 with a 67 to get to 5 under, along with Na Rin An (68).

“It’s really windy here and sometimes there’s a gust (of) wind,” A Lim Kim said. “I think it’s a place where you have to play smart because the greens are firm.”

Australia's Hannah Green, the first-round leader at 66, shot a 76 to fall eight strokes back.

Two-time LOTTE champion Brooke Henderson withdrew due to illness prior to the start of her round Thursday. The Canadian shot a 74 on Wednesday.