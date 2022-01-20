Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Kilmeade, Jones get Fox News Saturday shows in shuffle

National & World News
By The Associated Press
Updated 57 minutes ago
Fox News Channel has shuffled its Saturday night lineup, giving new hourlong shows to network veteran Brian Kilmeade and newcomer Lawrence Jones

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel has shuffled its Saturday night lineup to add hourlong programs hosted by network veteran Brian Kilmeade and newcomer Lawrence Jones.

Kilmeade has been part of the three-person team that hosts the “Fox & Friends” weekday morning show, where he will continue. He'll host the 8 p.m. Eastern hour on Saturdays that is being vacated by Jesse Watters, who was given his own weekday evening show.

Jones, a reporter on “Fox & Friends,” will host “Lawrence Jones Cross Country” at 10 p.m. Eastern, the show's title a reference to his plans to frequently take it on the road. Jones, 29, will be Fox News Channel's third solo Black show host on air. Harris Faulkner and Arthel Neville are also hosts.

Jeanine Pirro is ending her Fox News weekend show because she has become a regular on “The Five” weekday afternoons.

Dan Bongino's Saturday night show will move up an hour to 9 p.m.

The changes are effective on Jan. 29.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Gay arrested on misdemeanor
5m ago
EXPLAINER: Why fear of 5G halting flights has faded
15m ago
Netflix stock plunges as subscriber growth worries deepen
16m ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top