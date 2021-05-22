Killorn, Kucherov pace Lightning's 6-2 rout of Panthers

The Lightning scored on three of seven shots in the first period Saturday. The Panthers replaced Bobrovsky with Chris Driedger after Killorn scored on the power play and added another goal off a pass from Steven Stamkos to increase the lead to 5-1.

Jonathan Huberdeau and Carter Verhaeghe had power-play goals for Florida.

Kucherov has three goals and six assists in four playoff games after missing the entire regular season while recovering from hip surgery performed on Dec. 29. He and Stamkos, who had two assists Saturday, have at least one point in each game of the series.

The Lightning ended a four-game home losing streak in the playoffs with their first postseason win at Amalie Arena since Game 5 of the 2018 Eastern Conference final against the Washington Capitals.

BOUNCING BACK

The Lightning haven’t lost consecutive playoff games since being swept by Columbus in the first round in 2019. The defending Stanley Cup champions were 7-0 in games following a loss during the 2020 postseason.

ON THE BRINK

The Panthers will have to win three straight against the defending champs to end the franchise’s 25-year drought without a series win.

NO YANDLE

Florida’s Keith Yandle was a healthy scratch for the second time in the series. The 34-year-old defenseman also sat out Game 3.

STRONG FINISHERS

The Lightning have never lost a series in which they won the first two games. They’re 11-3 after holding a 2-1 advantage. On the other hand, the Panthers have never rallied to win a series after dropping the first two games.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) runs into Florida Panthers goaltender Chris Driedger (60) during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) reacts as the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate a goal by Alex Killorn during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) celebrates his goal in front of Florida Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour (62) during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn, center, celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) scores past Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper talks to referee Kelly Sutherland (11) during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara