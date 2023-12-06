'Killers of the Flower Moon' named best film of 2023 by National Board of Review

NEW YORK (AP) — "Killers of the Flower Moon" was named the best film of the year by the National Board of Review, adding to the early awards-season haul of Martin Scorsese's Osage epic.

The National Board of Review, a long-running organization comprised of film enthusiasts and academics, also on Wednesday named Scorsese best director and Lily Gladstone best actress. That follows recent honors for the film and for Gladstone from the New York Film Critics Circle and the Gotham Awards.

“Killers of the Flower Moon is a stunning masterpiece from one of our greatest filmmakers, Martin Scorsese. The NBR is proud to award this complex, important, and deeply resonant epic as our best film and Scorsese as our best director,” Annie Schulhof, president of the board, said in a statement.