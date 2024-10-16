Killer's escape from Pennsylvania jail costs him his right to appeal life sentence

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A convicted killer's escape from a Pennsylvania jail last year has cost him his right to appeal his original life sentence, a state court ruled Wednesday.

Danilo Cavalcante escaped from a Chester County lockup while waiting to be transferred to state prison to serve a life sentence for killing his ex-girlfriend. He broke out by clambering up between two walls in a jail exercise yard, then climbing over razor wire and jumping from a roof. Cavalcante was captured two weeks later after an intense manhunt that made national headlines.

While he was a fugitive, his attorneys filed a motion challenging the evidence and certain aspects of his sentence in the murder case.