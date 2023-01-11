ajc logo
X

Killer whale dies after beaching itself on Florida coast

National & World News
55 minutes ago
A 21-foot killer whale has died after beaching itself on the Atlantic coast in central Florida

PALM COAST, Fla. (AP) — A 21-foot (6.4-meter) killer whale died after beaching itself on the Atlantic coast in central Florida Wednesday, authorities said.

The orca landed on a beach in Palm Coast, Florida, located more than 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of Jacksonville, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Crews from the Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the sheriff's office were on hand to help remove the carcass so that a necropsy can be performed, Messod Bendayan, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said in an email.

Video posted by the sheriff's office showed the orca laying on its side as waves splashed against it.

Orcas are among the largest and most powerful marine mammals in the ocean.

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Editors' Picks

Credit: Christina Matacotta for the AJC

Kemp will call for teacher, state worker raises and tax rebates5h ago

Credit: COURTESY ATLANTA HISTORY CENTER

Atlanta History Center’s first documentary takes on Stone Mountain
11h ago

Chrisleys, denied bond, heading to different Florida federal prisons Jan. 17
3h ago

Credit: John Spink

Georgia Aquarium educational RV catches fire on I-285 in Clayton
55m ago

Credit: John Spink

Georgia Aquarium educational RV catches fire on I-285 in Clayton
55m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia legislators pass rules shielding their speech
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Rich Polk

Golden Globes telecast draws near-record low audience
6m ago
Jeff Beck, guitar god who influenced generations, dies at 78
6m ago
GOP opens long-promised investigation into Biden family
7m ago
Featured

Watch again: The scene on the field as Georgia repeats as national champs
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top