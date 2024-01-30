Killer of pro cyclist Mo Wilson was captured with help of want ad for yoga instructor in Costa Rica

After several days of getting no responses, a woman finally answered and set up a meeting. That person turned out to be Armstrong.

She had cut and darkened her hair, and she had plastic surgery on her nose to change her appearance. Armstrong was still wearing a bandage on her face when Perez met the woman at a hostel and recognized Armstrong's eyes from photographs. Local police made the arrest, and she was returned to Texas for trial.

“I noticed that she had a bandage on her nose and possibly her lips were swollen, and I saw her eyes,” Perez said. “The eyes are the exact same ones that I saw in the picture. And this is her 100 percent.”

Wilson, a Vermont native and former alpine skier at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire, was an emerging star in gravel and mountain bike riding when she was killed in a friend's apartment in Austin. She had been preparing to participate in a Texas race that she was among the favorites to win.