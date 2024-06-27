Killer Mike will likely avoid charges after Grammys arrest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Killer Mike is expected to avoid charges over a physical altercation that led to his arrest at the Grammys earlier this year after the rapper recently completed community service.

The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office said in a statement Thursday that Mike "successfully completed the office's hearing process, including a community service requirement that was imposed." The rapper was escorted in handcuffs by police at Crypto.com Arena in February and detained on suspicion of a misdemeanor offense.

Court documents shows Mike, whose real name is Michael Render, was never charged over the incident. His representatives did not immediately return a message seeking comment.