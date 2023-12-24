Kill steps down at New Mexico State, Sanchez elevated to head coach

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State football coach Jerry Kill is stepping down after two successful seasons and will be replaced by receivers coach Tony Sanchez.

Kill, who had health issues at a previous stop, announced his decision on Saturday.

“This year has been tremendously difficult for me and I gave it everything I had physically, mentally and emotionally," Kill said in a statement. "New Mexico State holds a special place in my heart as it marks the end of my journey as a head coach. While I’ll remain involved with the Aggies, I recognize the need for a head coach with a lot of energy. Good luck to Coach Sanchez, the student-athletes and New Mexico State University.”