Kilde captures World Cup downhill for 2nd straight win

The 29-year-old Kilde dedicated the race Saturday to his good friend and teammate Kjetil Jansrud, the five-time Olympic medalist who crashed into the fencing during the super-G race Friday. Jansrud will return home to be evaluated after damage was detected to the cruciate ligament in his knee.

“Crossing my fingers for him to come back,” Kilde said. “Not ready to kind of ‘lose him’ already. We should just give him a hand and a big applause for everything he’s done.”

Feuz said he thought winning Friday “set something free” in Kilde, which carried over to Saturday.

“If you’re able to ski free, then all of the run comes together and he showed that in perfect fashion today,” Feuz added through a translator.

The top American finisher was Ryan Cochran-Siegle with a sixth-place finish and 1.24 seconds behind Kilde's winning time.

