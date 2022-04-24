ajc logo
X

Kiermaier, Rays rally for wild 3-2 win against Red Sox

Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier, center, is swarmed by teammates after hitting a walkoff two-run home run during the 10th inning of a baseball game to get the win over the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Combined ShapeCaption
Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier, center, is swarmed by teammates after hitting a walkoff two-run home run during the 10th inning of a baseball game to get the win over the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

National & World News
By DICK SCANLON, Associated Press
Updated 6 hours ago
Kevin Kiermaier capped Tampa Bay’s three-run 10th inning with a game-ending homer, and the Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 after losing their bid for a combined no-hitter in the top half of the final frame

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Kiermaier capped Tampa Bay's three-run 10th inning with a game-ending homer, and the Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Saturday night after losing their bid for a combined no-hitter in the top half of the final frame.

Matt Wisler (1-0) surrendered Boston's first hit when Bobby Dalbec opened the 10th with a triple, driving in automatic runner Jackie Bradley Jr. for a 1-0 lead. Christian Vázquez followed with a sacrifice fly to left.

Major League Baseball rules say it doesn’t count as a no-hitter until the game ends and a team finishes with no hits.

“You don’t want to see that go to waste," Kiermaier said. “They threw great. Both sides did. This is about as good a pitchers’ duel as you can get, each team using six or seven arms. But this is 2022 for you. Nothing is normal anymore.”

Hansel Robles (1-1) then came in for Boston and struck out the first two Tampa Bay batters in the bottom half. But automatic runner Randy Arozarena advanced on a balk and scored when Taylor Walls reached on a throwing error by second baseman Trevor Story.

“A tough play. An unbelievable play (for Story) just to stop the ball,” Boston bench coach Will Venable said. “A ball he’s got to get rid of quickly, and it didn’t go our way.”

After Walls swiped second, Kiermaier drove Robles' 3-1 pitch deep to right for his first homer of the season.

Boston finished with two hits. Tampa Bay had three.

“It’s a dream of mine. I’ve wanted to hit a walk-off homer. I’ve never done it any level,” said Kiermaier, who was batting .125 when he came up to hit in the 10th. “I’ll never forget this moment, this day. After my early season struggles I needed that so bad. Our team did. What a win!”

Brandon Lowe’s leadoff double in the fourth off Boston starter Garrett Whitlock was the only hit of the game before Brett Phillips’ two-out single in the eighth off Kutter Crawford. Mike Zunino followed with a 400-foot fly ball that was hauled in by Kiké Hernández at the wall in center.

Whitlock, who made 46 relief appearances for Boston last season, struck out seven in four innings in his first major league start.

J.P. Feyereisen pitched two perfect innings as Tampa Bay’s opener, striking out two. Javy Guerra then got two outs before Jeffrey Springs pitched two innings. Jason Adam got four outs, Ryan Thompson pitched the seventh and Andrew Kittredge worked the eighth and ninth.

“It’s challenging, but they’re also all really good,” Venable said. “We know our work’s cut out for us when we play these guys. They have a lot of great pitchers that can mix and match and do a lot of different things.”

The homer was Kiermaier's first since Aug. 16.

“I just hope that HR makes me click so I can make more of an offensive contribution,” he said. “Hasn’t been great so far, but I’m going to get my swings and hope this is a turning point for me.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: OF J.D. Martinez took batting practice, but missed a third straight game with left abductor tightness. ... Two days after testing positive for COVID-19, manager Alex Cora remained in Boston with mild symptoms, according to Venable.

Rays: INF Yandy Diaz was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list, a day after C Francisco Mejia went on the same list. INF-OF Vidal Brujan was called up from Triple-A Durham to take Diaz’s roster spot.

UP NEXT

Boston left-hander Rich Hill (0-1, 7.00 ERA) will face Tampa Bay lefty Shane McClanahan (0-1, 2.40 ERA) in the series finale Sunday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier, center, is swarmed by teammates at home plate after hitting a walkoff two-run home run during the 10th inning of a baseball game to get the win over the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier, center, is swarmed by teammates at home plate after hitting a walkoff two-run home run during the 10th inning of a baseball game to get the win over the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Combined ShapeCaption
Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier, center, is swarmed by teammates at home plate after hitting a walkoff two-run home run during the 10th inning of a baseball game to get the win over the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Combined ShapeCaption
Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier, right, celebrates while rounding third base after hitting a walkoff two-run home run off Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Hansel Robles (57) during the 10th inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier, right, celebrates while rounding third base after hitting a walkoff two-run home run off Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Hansel Robles (57) during the 10th inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Combined ShapeCaption
Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier, right, celebrates while rounding third base after hitting a walkoff two-run home run off Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Hansel Robles (57) during the 10th inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Combined ShapeCaption
Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier celebrates while approaching home plate after hitting a walkoff two-run home run during the 10th inning of a baseball game to get the win over the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier celebrates while approaching home plate after hitting a walkoff two-run home run during the 10th inning of a baseball game to get the win over the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Combined ShapeCaption
Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier celebrates while approaching home plate after hitting a walkoff two-run home run during the 10th inning of a baseball game to get the win over the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Combined ShapeCaption
Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier watches the flight of his wal-off two-run home run during the 10th inning of a baseball game to get the win over the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier watches the flight of his wal-off two-run home run during the 10th inning of a baseball game to get the win over the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Combined ShapeCaption
Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier watches the flight of his wal-off two-run home run during the 10th inning of a baseball game to get the win over the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Combined ShapeCaption
Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Hansel Robles (57) stands on the mound after being called for a balk as Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena, back left, heads to third base during the 10th inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Hansel Robles (57) stands on the mound after being called for a balk as Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena, back left, heads to third base during the 10th inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Combined ShapeCaption
Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Hansel Robles (57) stands on the mound after being called for a balk as Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena, back left, heads to third base during the 10th inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Combined ShapeCaption
Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, second from right, looks for a call after Tampa Bay Rays' Taylor Walls (6) safely stole second base during the tenth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, second from right, looks for a call after Tampa Bay Rays' Taylor Walls (6) safely stole second base during the tenth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Combined ShapeCaption
Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, second from right, looks for a call after Tampa Bay Rays' Taylor Walls (6) safely stole second base during the tenth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Combined ShapeCaption
Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr., right, scores past Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino (10) during the 10th inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr., right, scores past Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino (10) during the 10th inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Combined ShapeCaption
Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr., right, scores past Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino (10) during the 10th inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Editors' Picks
A child poses with a clear backpack at a school supply distribution event. Starting next school year, Rockdale County Public Schools will require all students to use clear backpacks as a safety measure in its buildings. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Rockdale district buys 16,500 clear backpacks in student safety effort9h ago
Hawks' guard Trae Young (11) gets off the game-winning shot over Miami Heat's forward Jimmy Butler (22) at the end of the 4th quarter in Game 3 of the first round of the NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena on Friday, April 22, 2022. The Atlanta Hawks won 111-110 over the Miami Heat. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

AJC Hawks Report Podcast: How the Hawks came back to take Game 3
15h ago
Last year was the city of Stone Mountain's first formal celebration of Juneteenth, the new federal holiday that marks the end of slavery. (Photo: Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Metro Atlanta governments grapple with Juneteenth’s new holiday status
More than a dozen parents on Thursday asked the Cobb County Board of Education not to change the district's dual language immersion program. (AJC file photo)

Cobb to phase out dual language immersion program at some schools
19h ago
More than a dozen parents on Thursday asked the Cobb County Board of Education not to change the district's dual language immersion program. (AJC file photo)

Cobb to phase out dual language immersion program at some schools
19h ago
Things to keep in mind before buying a new construction

TRENDING: How to keep snakes out of your yard
The Latest
Polish coal miner's body found; search continues for missing
11m ago
10 of 26 people from sunken Japan tour boat confirmed dead
39m ago
Slovenians vote in tight race between populists, liberals
40m ago
Featured
A man was shot at a fast-food restaurant in DeKalb County. Officials are investigating the incident. (Credit: Henri Hollis / Henri.Hollis@ajc.com)

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man shot at fast-food restaurant in DeKalb County
15h ago
Odds favor hot start to Georgia’s summer
How to keep snakes out of your yard
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top