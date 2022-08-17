Kids-for-cash judges ordered to pay more than $200M

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court threw out some 4,000 juvenile convictions after the scheme was uncovered.

Ciavarella is serving a 28-year prison sentence. Conahan, who was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison, was released to home confinement in 2020 — with six years left on his sentence — because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It's not clear whether the plaintiffs — now well into adulthood — will see any of the eye-popping damages award. Luzerne County, a onetime defendant, was dismissed from the case years ago.

Marsha Levick, deputy director and chief counsel of the Philadelphia-based Juvenile Law Center and a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said she “can't imagine there is any money out there."