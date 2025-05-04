Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Kidnappers in France target cryptocurrency entrepreneurs for ransom

French police have rescued the father of a wealthy cryptocurrency entrepreneur in a nighttime raid after he was taken hostage for ransom
FILE - An employee watches an electronic signboard displaying the prices of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies at the lounge of Bithumb cryptocurrency exchange in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - An employee watches an electronic signboard displaying the prices of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies at the lounge of Bithumb cryptocurrency exchange in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)
1 hour ago

PARIS (AP) — French police rescued the father of a wealthy cryptocurrency entrepreneur in a nighttime raid after he was taken hostage for ransom, the latest alleged criminal effort in France to extort people involved in the management of digital assets.

The man was kidnapped Thursday morning in Paris, the prosecutor's office said Sunday.

“The victim turned out to be the father of a man who made his fortune in cryptocurrencies, and the incident was accompanied by a ransom demand,” its statement said, without giving their names or other specifics about their identities.

Police investigators located the hostage in a house in the Essonne region south of Paris, from which he was rescued on Saturday night, the prosecutor's office said.

It said he was treated for injuries but gave no details. French media reported that the alleged hostage-takers cut off one of the man's fingers.

Police detained 5 people — four were in or close to the house where the man was held captive, while the fifth was at the wheel of a vehicle thought to have been used for the alleged abduction, the prosecutor’s office said.

It said the police investigation is looking at an array of possible criminal charges, including kidnapping “with torture or a barbaric act.”

In January, police said a co-founder of French crypto-wallet firm Ledger, David Balland, was also kidnapped with his wife from their home in the region of Cher of central France.

Police said they made 10 arrests and that the alleged kidnappers demanded a ransom in cryptocurrency from another of Ledger's co-founders.

A raid by France's elite National Gendarmerie Intervention Group unit that specializes in hostage situations freed Balland the next day, followed the day after that by the liberation, again by the GIGN, of his wife, found tied up in a vehicle, police said.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Defendant Aomar Aït Khedache, left, one of the men accused in the 2016 armed robbery of Kim Kardashian, arrives at the palace of justice Monday, April 28, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Credit: AP

A trial begins in Paris over the jewel heist aimed at Kim Kardashian in 2016

Suspect in Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s purse theft is charged in federal court

Prosecutors seek 20-year prison term for founder of failed crypto platform Celsius Network

The Latest

Israeli security forces inspect the site where the Israeli military said a projectile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels landed in the area of Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Credit: AP

A missile from Yemen halts flights in Israel hours before top officials vote on plans for Gaza war

16m ago

Trump, in a new interview, says he doesn't know if he backs due process rights

16m ago

How the stock market made back all its losses after Trump escalated the trade war

44m ago

Featured

A new poll from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution explored what Georgians thought about the first 100 days in office of President Donald Trump’s second term. Photo illustration by Philip Robibero/AJC

Credit: Philip Robibero/AJC

Interactive: What Georgia voters think about Donald Trump’s first 100 days, the issues and 2026 election

Explore the AJC's interactive poll results to see how Georgians' opinions differ about politics based on their gender, age, race, education, income and political leaning.

Dickens administration aims to wipe out $33M deficit before budget cycle begins

According to the mayor’s office, the original $33 million deficit — about 3% of last year’s general fund budget — has already been reduced by half.

Gwinnett judge won’t apply Kemp’s new lawsuit limits to landmark trial

The judge overseeing a landmark trial in Gwinnett County refused to apply Gov. Brian Kemp’s new lawsuit-limiting legislation to the case.