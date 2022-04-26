Kidnapped California baby found, 3 suspects detained

Also detained was a woman who was with the child's grandmother before the abduction, San Jose Police spokesman Sgt. Christian Camarillo told reporters.

“This was a person who was with the grandmother yesterday when they went shopping, she was present at the apartment complex when this happened,” he said. “There have been some inconsistencies with what she has told us. Obviously, drawing our attention to what she knows about this.”

Joseph did not provide details about the third suspect. Initial investigations indicated the abductors had a link to the family, he said.

“We know that there is some connection to the family, but we don't know exactly what that connection is," Joseph said.

On Monday, police released a video showing the man walking calmly down the sidewalk holding the baby carrier covered by a white blanket.

Camarillo told reporters Monday that the kidnapping was reported by the baby's grandmother.

“According to the grandmother, she came home to this apartment. ... She took the baby in the apartment, went downstairs to unload some groceries," Camarillo said. "In that short amount of time someone entered the apartment ... and left with the baby.”

Camarillo said the baby's mother was at work when he was abducted.

“Dad right now is out of the picture. He is incarcerated. I don't know, you know, whether that is going to play into this, but obviously we are going to talk to him soon,” Camarillo said.