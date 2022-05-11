Kicker's lawsuit could shed light on Meyer's time with Jags

Lambo says he told Meyer to never strike him again, but Meyer responded with, “I’m the head ball coach. I’ll kick you whenever the (expletive) I want.”

The Jaguars declined comment on the lawsuit.

Lambo's lawsuit includes a request for a jury trial and a lengthy list of discovery requests to the Jaguars:

Among them:

—Documentation pertaining to an internal investigation into Lambo's objection about Meyer's conduct.

—Documentation pertaining to a third-party investigation into Lambo's objection about Meyer's conduct, including any final reports or recommendations made by third-party investigators.

—Documentation pertaining to other investigations into Meyer's workplace behavior in 2021 or 2022.

—Documentation showing efforts by the Jaguars to inform the NFL or the NFL Players Association about Meyer's workplace behavior.

—Text messages, emails, notes, voicemails and audio/video footage regarding Meyer's response to Lambo's initial complaint about being kicked and berated at practice.

—Text messages, emails, notes, voicemails and audio/video footage regarding interactions between Meyer and Lambo after the player's complaint.

—Documentation pertaining to Lambo's position on the team in 2021 and his termination.

—Documentation of other instances of objectionable, abusive, violent or hostile actions by Meyer with respect to other employees, coaches and players.

—Documentation regarding any communication between Jaguars management employees pertaining to reports made by other employees of unprofessional, bullying, abusive or toxic behavior by Meyer in the workplace.

—Audio or video footage or documentation of any tirades, profanity or outbursts by Meyer toward coaches, players or employees in 2021.

—Documentation of efforts by Jaguars management to counsel, correct or otherwise address Meyer's workplace behavior in 2021.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL