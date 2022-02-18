Kez gets 1st win, Floyd Mayweather team makes Daytona 500

Floyd Mayweather Jr. will make his NASCAR debut on Sunday when The Money Team Racing starts the Daytona 500. Kaz Grala drove the No. 50 Chevrolet into the race with a pass of J.J. Yeley on the 60th and final lap.

Six teams came to Daytona battling for four “open” spots in Sunday's 40-car field. Two spots were filled in time trials — former Formula One champion Jacques Villeneuve will make his Daytona 500 debut, as will Noah Gragson for Beard Motorsports — and one spot was available in each of the two qualifying races.

Grala had to be the highest finisher among the “open” teams and got Mayweather into the Daytona 500 with an 18th-place finish.

Roush had won a Daytona qualifier only once before, in 2012 when Matt Kenseth won both the short race and then the 500.

