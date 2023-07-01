Keys wins Eastbourne title for 2nd time after marathon tiebreaker; Paul vs Cerundolo in men's final

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
X
American Madison Keys has prevailed in a marathon tiebreaker to win the Eastbourne International final, beating ninth-seeded Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 7-6 (13) for her second title at the grass-court tournament

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — American Madison Keys prevailed in a marathon tiebreaker Saturday to win the Eastbourne International final, beating ninth-seeded Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 7-6 (13) for her second title at the grass-court tournament.

The WTA said it was the second longest tiebreaker of the season so far.

It was Keys' seventh career title — and third on grass.

“I love coming and playing in Eastbourne," Keys said. "Being able to win the title here twice now makes me have very fond memories.”

Keys beat seventh-ranked Coco Gauff in straight sets Friday in her first grass-court victory over a top-10 player since defeating Angelique Kerber in the 2014 Eastbourne final.

In the men's draw, American Tommy Paul faces fourth-seeded Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina in the final later Saturday. It will be a second match of the day for both players, although Paul had to spend considerably more energy in his first.

Cerundolo only had to play one game to finish off his semifinal against American Mackenzie MacDonald, which was suspended when rain stopped play Friday. Cerundolo led 2-6, 7-5, 5-2 when the match was halted and quickly wrapped up the final set 6-2 when it resumed.

The second-seeded Paul then beat France's Gregoire Barrere 6-4, 6-3 in the other semifinal.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Contributed

‘Incendiary devices’ found after fire at Atlanta Police Training Academy 16m ago

Credit: Maggie Bell

Many Georgians criticize student loan ruling, while others celebrate it
5h ago

Credit: AP

Affirmative action for white people? Legacy college admissions under scrutiny
11h ago

Brookhaven asks DeKalb County to put Toco Hill annexation up for vote
19h ago

Brookhaven asks DeKalb County to put Toco Hill annexation up for vote
19h ago

Credit: AP

Supreme Court’s gay rights ruling echoes long-running Georgia debate
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Macron scraps trip amid rioting across France, as loved ones bury teen slain by police
15m ago
Mike Babcock returns to the NHL as the coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets
19m ago
Russian attacks in Ukraine leave 3 killed, 17 wounded. Spain highlights European support...
25m ago
Featured

Bill Thorn, AJC Peachtree Road Race’s ironman, earns his rest from the race
18h ago
Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose are among ESPN job cuts
16h ago
Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in and around Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top