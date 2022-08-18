ajc logo
X

Keys knocks out No. 1 Swiatek of Western & Southern Open

Madison Keys, of the United States, reacts to losing a point to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Combined ShapeCaption
Madison Keys, of the United States, reacts to losing a point to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

National & World News
16 minutes ago
American Madison Keys cruised to a 6-3, 6-4 upset of women’s No. 1 Iga Swiatek to reach the Western & Southern Open quarterfinals on Thursday

MASON, Ohio (AP) — American Madison Keys upset No. 1 Iga Swiatek 6-3, 6-4 to reach the Western & Southern Open quarterfinals on Thursday.

Swiatek, a two-time Grand Slam champion, hasn’t gotten past the round of 16 in four tournaments since winning Roland Garros in June.

The win was the 24th-ranked Keys’ first in six matches against a top-ranked opponent. She had never won a set against a No. 1 player.

After dropping the first set and losing the first five games of the second, Swiatek rallied to win four straight, fighting off one match point before Keys clinched with a forehand winner to the ad court off a shot that clipped the net.

Swiatek won her first two matches against Keys, including 6-1, 6-0 earlier this year at Indian Wells.

“Obviously, there were a couple of games where I had match point,” Keys said in an on-court interview. “She beat me pretty badly the last time we played, so I was happy to get the win.”

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova advanced to the women’s quarterfinals with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-0 win over 2022 Wimbledon finalist and fifth-seeded Ons Jabeur.

No. 1 Daniil Medvedev advanced to the quarterfinals with a 7-5, 7-5 win over Denis Shapovalov. Medvedev is trying to shake off a second-round loss to Nick Kyrgios last week in Montreal and hone his game for the upcoming U.S. Open.

Eleventh-seeded Taylor Fritz became the first man to reach the quarterfinals, edging sixth-seeded Andrey Rublev, 6-7 (4), 6-2, 7-5.

Combined ShapeCaption
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot to Madison Keys, of the United States, during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot to Madison Keys, of the United States, during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined ShapeCaption
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot to Madison Keys, of the United States, during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined ShapeCaption
Madison Keys, of the United States, returns a shot to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Madison Keys, of the United States, returns a shot to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined ShapeCaption
Madison Keys, of the United States, returns a shot to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined ShapeCaption
Madison Keys, of the United States, returns a shot to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Madison Keys, of the United States, returns a shot to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined ShapeCaption
Madison Keys, of the United States, returns a shot to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined ShapeCaption
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot to Madison Keys, of the United States, during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot to Madison Keys, of the United States, during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined ShapeCaption
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot to Madison Keys, of the United States, during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Credit: Aaron Doster

Editors' Picks
Browns QB Watson suspended 11 games, fined $5 million1h ago
Falcons have zero-tolerance fighting policy for joint practices
3h ago
Observations from Georgia Tech’s 11th preseason practice
54m ago
5 observations from Mike Soroka’s rehab start in Rome
5 observations from Mike Soroka’s rehab start in Rome
Arthur Smith’s narrative for Falcons: ‘Doing things the right way’
1h ago
The Latest
Starbucks must reinstate fired workers, federal judge rules
7m ago
Judge blocks Florida 'woke' law pushed by Gov. DeSantis
7m ago
Husband sentenced to 65 years in Fitbit murder case
9m ago
Featured
Four members of the Leffler family — Chris, 51, his wife Lori, 50, and their sons Zach, 23, and Nate, 17 — died in the May 28 accident. Robert "Stephen" Chauncey, 37, a passenger in Stegall's boat, also died. Four other people were injured.

Credit: Facebook / @ChrisLeffler

Man indicted in boat crash that killed former Alpharetta teacher, family members
Bierfest, dinosaurs and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
2h ago
Rosalynn Carter, wife of Jimmy, turns 95 on Thursday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top